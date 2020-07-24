Arts & Entertainments

Lakizo teams up with Ceezamilli, Terri for street jamz ‘Flex’

Fastest growing showbiz outfit , Lakizo entertainment have teamed up with rave making artistes like Ceezamilli, Terri and Bellashmurda on new party jamz titled ‘Flex’.
‘Felx’ is a new song which has now become a national anthem since its release and is currently enjoying massive air play across top radio stations.
Speaking about the reason for the new song, Lakizo noted that ‘Flex’ is not just your regular party song where all you do is just to dance; rather while having fun, certain key messages are being passed across which includes never to feel intimidated by other peoples’ success as hard work pays.
Produced by Wana SN, mixed and mastered by sound engineer extraordinaire, STG, the new song is sure a must have on all musical playlists.

