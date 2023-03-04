Lala Akindoju urges Nigerians to stay strong despite disappointment with election

In the wake of Nigeria’s Presidential election, actress and activist, Lala Akindoju, has penned a message to her fellow citizens, acknowledging the feelings of despair and discouragement that may have followed what she called a “sham” of an election. Despite the lack of faith in the electoral process, Akindoju implores young Nigerians to stay strong and continue the fight for a better future. She also implored Nigerians to go out and vote during the gubernatorial election as the future depends on it. She wrote: ‘‘When a sham of an election is upheld and those in authority appear to publicly act like it is the norm and should not be questioned, feelings of despair and discouragement are very normal. ‘‘The discrepancies and failings of INEC should be documented and whatever legal things that can be done should be done. Even if it is for the record. Many Nigerians across the country didn’t get to vote and many are now more disillusioned than ever, because it’s almost impossible to believe that Nigeria hasn’t grown past this. ‘‘I know many fears for their lives and may just not find the strength to go vote on the 11th of March. We have zero faith in INEC or that our current leaders care for the safety of the citizens. But, if you have your PVC and you are in Nigeria, please go and vote and let us keep exercising our rights from the office of the citizen. We have to refuse to be silenced.’
Related Articles
Police clear D’banj of rape as accuser withdraws petition
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has cleared D’banj, a singer and songwriter, of the rape allegations against him by Seyitan Babatayo, a female Twitter user. The development comes about the same time when Seyitan, in a letter through Olamide Omileye, her counsel, to the police, said she was withdrawing the case. In the letter dated […]
Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Asake, Tems, Davido are top artistes of 2022
No doubt the Nigerian music industry enjoyed a lot of exposure locally and internationally in the year under review (2022). From billboard top charts to amazing recognitions, and sold out concerts among others, Nigerian artistes showed readiness to position their craft in the global stage. MUTIAT LAWORE spotlights a few of the top rated Nigerian […]
Why scientific application of communication strategies is imperative for development
This sizeable seminal work by Sam-Loco Smith ventures into a territory that is at once dear and loathsome to people the world over – with accentuated emphasis on Nigeria, one must add. The potpourri created by a convergence of these concepts interests virtually everyone. This is because their very destiny and wellbeing depend largely on […]
