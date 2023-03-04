Lala Akindoju urges Nigerians to stay strong despite disappointment with election

In the wake of Nigeria’s Presidential election, actress and activist, Lala Akindoju, has penned a message to her fellow citizens, acknowledging the feelings of despair and discouragement that may have followed what she called a “sham” of an election. Despite the lack of faith in the electoral process, Akindoju implores young Nigerians to stay strong and continue the fight for a better future. She also implored Nigerians to go out and vote during the gubernatorial election as the future depends on it. She wrote: ‘‘When a sham of an election is upheld and those in authority appear to publicly act like it is the norm and should not be questioned, feelings of despair and discouragement are very normal. ‘‘The discrepancies and failings of INEC should be documented and whatever legal things that can be done should be done. Even if it is for the record. Many Nigerians across the country didn’t get to vote and many are now more disillusioned than ever, because it’s almost impossible to believe that Nigeria hasn’t grown past this. ‘‘I know many fears for their lives and may just not find the strength to go vote on the 11th of March. We have zero faith in INEC or that our current leaders care for the safety of the citizens. But, if you have your PVC and you are in Nigeria, please go and vote and let us keep exercising our rights from the office of the citizen. We have to refuse to be silenced.’

