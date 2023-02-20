Sports

LaLiga: Barcelona secure Cadiz win to restore lead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Robert Lewandowski netted his 24th Barcelona goal to help the Catalans beat Cadiz 2-0 and restore their eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Sunday.

Champions Real Madrid’s win at Osasuna the day before pulled them closer to Xavi Hernandez’s side, who had one eye on Thursday’s Europa League playoff second leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However an inspired Ferran Torres helped Sergi Roberto to break the deadlock and Lewandowski added a second to win the game and leave Cadiz, 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

The visitors had two goals disallowed and made Barcelona uncomfortable at times at Camp Nou but their victory rarely seemed in doubt.

Xavi began with Sergi Roberto in midfield, replacing Pedri, who suffered a thigh injury in the Europa League 2-2 first-leg draw with Manchester United last Thursday.

However, it was Torres’ arrival that made the difference for Barcelona in the first half.

The winger has struggled badly at times this season, largely left out of the picture, but with Ousmane Dembele injured and Raphinha rested to face United, the former Manchester City forward took his chance with both hands.

Torres was hyperactive, dribbling past defenders at pace and tying Cadiz’s defence in knots.

One such run down the right saw him cross for Lewandowski after 43 minutes and although the Polish striker’s effort was saved, Sergi Roberto was on hand to smash home the rebound.

Three minutes later Barcelona doubled their lead when Lewandowski collected the ball on the edge of the Cadiz box and fired a low strike into the bottom corner past Jeremias Ledesma.

Barcelona took their foot off the gas in the second half, although Lewandowski came close to a second with a lobbed effort that clipped the top of the crossbar.

LaLiga’s top scorer with 15 goals, Lewandowski has not been at his sharpest since the World Cup but slowly seems to be returning to it.

Cadiz striker Roger Marti, who had a goal ruled out for offside early on, was infuriated as another was struck from the record in the second half.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was challenged by Cadiz defender Fali before Roger shot and the referee deemed the contact enough to be a foul.

Ter Stegen made a fine save to deny substitute Chris Ramos at the near post and keep yet another clean sheet, with Barcelona having conceded just seven goals from 22 matches in LaLiga.

In Europe, it has been another story, with Xavi hoping his side can prove more sturdy at the back against Man United than they were in the first leg.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup: Iheanacho leads Foxes’ charge against Red Devils

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

The English Premier League is overshadowed this weekend as the quarter-finals of the world’s oldest knock out competition, the FA Cup, takes centre stage with the King Power Stadium showdown between Leicester City and Manchester United the pick of the ties.   The fixture pits a team in the Foxes, which has never won the […]
Sports

NPFL: 10-man Tornadoes send MFM to NNL

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Charles Ogundiya Niger Tornadoes finally ended Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry Football Club’s seven-year reign in the Nigeria Professional Football League after handing the Lagos- based side a 2-1 defeat at home despite playing part of the second half with 10 men. MFM FC, currently sitting last on the NPFL table needed to win […]
Sports

35 years after… Salute to trail blazers, Golden Eaglets

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigeria is a country blessed with enormous talents in various fields of human endeavour. Over the years, sports and entertainment, especially music, have brought out the very best in the country’s youths. Some athletes (especially footballers) and artistes perform so well and even do better than their counterparts in developed countries. There are many cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica