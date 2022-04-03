Barcelona
Sports

LaLiga: Barcelona to go second with victory over Sevilla

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barcelona fans are used to seeing their team compete for honours, but this year, things have not gone to plan. Knocked out in the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey, Barça have been playing catch-up with their big rivals Real Madrid from the first match-day.

 

With just 10 matches to play [one more than Real Madrid], Barcelona are 12 points behind the club from the capital and catching Carlo Ancelotti’s side is surely too high a mountain to climb.

 

However, despite the huge deficit, Barcelona players have not given up in the title race. “We have that hope [of winning the title] and we will have it until the end. We have to win and wait. We have a very good streak.

 

This is the mentality to have in order to have any minimal option,” midfielder Sergio Busquets said. But realistically, presumably, the next best thing to winning the league is finishing runner-up and currently, Sevilla are still ahead of Barcelona, but all of that could change on Sunday as Sevilla travel to Camp Nou.

 

The match is the stand-out feature in Spain and will grab headlines all over the world. African fans will have an opportunity to watch the game live and exclusively on the StarTimes channels as the continent’s leading digital-TV operator shows all the best action from the best leagues in Europe, including La Liga.

 

Morale in Xavi’s team must be sky-high, coming from a 4-0 victory in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Barcelona’s form in the last 10 La Liga matches has been outstanding with Gabonese international Pierre Emerick Aubameyang playing a huge part in the revitalised performances that have seen Barça win eight and draw two.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arsenal win, Leicester draw at Leeds; Everton held by Conte’s Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Antonio Conte’s first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham ended in a goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park. Conte has only had a few days to work with his players and kicked off his tenure with a 3-2 win over Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, but this was a […]
Sports

Lagos Sports Commission target better 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lagos State Sports Commission has promised a better service delivery and development of the sport sector in 2022 as it rated its performance high in 2021. The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku, during an end of the year party to celebrate the Year 2021 and the achievements recorded in the sports sector, […]
Sports

AFCON: Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19 Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP on Thursday just days ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match. Aubameyang, team-mate Mario Lemina and assistant coach Yala Anicet all tested positive after taking a lateral flow test and are awaiting the results from a PCR […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica