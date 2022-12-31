Sports

LaLiga: Benzema buries World Cup woe with double strike in Real victory

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Karim Benzema buried his World Cup nightmare with two late goals as Real Madrid defeated Valladolid 2-0 on Friday to go top of Spain’s LaLiga.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema was selected in the French squad for the World Cup in Qatar but a thigh injury in training saw him forced to withdraw before the opening game.

He then announced his retirement from international football following the tournament where France were runners-up to Argentina.

On Friday, he tucked away his first goals since October 19 when Real defeated Elche.

However, he had to be patient with his first goal coming in the 83rd minute from a penalty awarded when Javi Sanchez was punished for handball.

Helped by a red card for Valladolid’s Sergio Leon, Benzema then added his second of the night six minutes later from a pass by French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga.

The victory moved Real one point clear at the top but Barcelona can reclaim pole position on Saturday when they tackle city rivals Espanyol.

Sevilla dug deep to claim a point in a 1-1 relegation scrap at Celta Vigo.

Fourth last season, Sevilla have just two wins from 15 games this term.

On Friday, they came from a goal down with Kike Salas scoring the leveller on 54 minutes after they fell behind to a first-half strike from Gabri Veiga.

Sevilla remain third bottom in the table on 12 points with Celta two places better off on 13.

Sevilla, who played in the Champions League this season, replaced coach Julen Lopetegui with Argentinian taskmaster Jorge Sampaoli in October.

Elsewhere on Friday, Almeria drew 1-1 with Cadiz while Borja Mayoral scored twice as Getafe beat Mallorca 2-0.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Iheanacho scores hat-trick against sorry Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Brighton win at Southampton to boost survival bid Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat-trick as Leicester City maintained their push for a top-four finish with a commanding Premier League victory over Sheffield United, in the Blades’ first game since the departure of manager Chris Wilder. Having been appointed interim manager until the end of […]
Sports

Leeds promoted to Premier League after 16-year absence

Posted on Author Reporter

Leeds United have been promoted to the Premier League after 16 years away. Their place in the top flight for next season was confirmed by West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Friday. Leeds will now be crowned champions if Brentford do not beat Stoke on Saturday or the Whites then take a point […]
Sports

EPL: Man United stage another fightback to beat Hammers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Man City outclass Fulham as Burnley, Everton battle to draw   Manchester United responded to their midweek Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain by staging another Premier League fightback to beat West Ham United and climb to fourth in the table.   Goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and substitute Marcus Rashford turned things around […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica