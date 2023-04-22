Sports

LaLiga: Espanyol halt losing streak in Cadiz draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Espanyol ended a run of six consecutive defeats with a 0-0 draw against Cadiz on Friday, but remain in LaLiga’s relegation zone.

The Catalan side are 18th, two points from safety, having played a game more than the three sides above them. Cadiz are 14th, four points above the drop zone.

Espanyol could have taken the lead after half an hour but Cesar Montes headed narrowly off-target, while Nico Melamed also came close directly from a corner kick.

Sergi Guardiola spurned two good first half opportunities for Cadiz, who held their own in the first half as Espanyol fought tenaciously to end their bad run.

Espanyol striker Joselu headed against the post before the hour mark, and then had a goal disallowed for offside.

Jeremias Ledesma saved from Martin Braithwaite as Espanyol turned the screw but could not find a winner, with Joselu hitting the woodwork again.

Ledesma denied the Spain international again in stoppage time during a thrilling finale.

*Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ligue 1: Messi watches on as PSG battle to win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi watched on from the stands as Paris St Germain made hard work of beating Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Saturday to continue their winning start to the new season. Not yet fully fit, Messi, along with Neymar and fellow new recruits Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos, did not make the match […]
Sports

UEFA League: Okocha sends goodwill message to PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian football legend, Austin Okocha, has thrown his weight behind his former club Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of Sunday’s UEFA Champions League final tie against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal. Okocha played for PSG for four years between 1998 and 2002. He was signed by PSG after the France 1998 World Cup for £14 million; making him […]
Sports

Razak Omotoyossi,: Misastaken identity chased me out of Nigeria

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Benin international, Razak Omotoyossi, has revealed the reason why he decided to leave Nigeria and star for neighbouring country, Benin Republic.   Speaking on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent at the weekend, the former Sunshine Stars striker said a mistaken identity forced him out of the country.   The striker, born in Lagos […]

Leave a Comment