LaLiga: Individual awards up for grabs in Spain

With the 2021/2022 LaLiga season winding down, there are so many individual awards up for grabs while clubs continue to fight for a space on the continent. Apart from the two clubs, champion Real Madrid and Barcelona who are already assured of a top four finish, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Real Sociedad, are still fighting to finish within the Champions League position. For the individual awards, while Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has all but wrapped up the Pichichi trophy for the top scorer in LaLiga Santander with the perhaps the best season of any striker in European football, the Zamora and Zarra awards for the top goalkeeper and top scoring Spanish player in the division are still anything but a foregone conclusion. Sevilla FC goalkeeper Bono is currently the favourite to win his first Zamora trophy with an average of just 0.79 goals conceded per game,.
Finals of Europa League, others live on StarTimes
Exciting football moments are lined up this May on StarTimes’ sports channels as football tourneys in Europe enter their finals. These include Emirates FA Cup final on May 15, Coppa Italia final on May 19, Europa League final on May 26, La Liga and Bundesliga’s peak of the season matches, climaxing with Euro 2020. All […]
Join me at PSG, Neymar phones Messi
…as Di Maria also lobbies Argentine teammate Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar talked to Lionel Messi over the phone on Thursday about the possibility of the Barcelona captain joining the French club, sources have told ESPN. Messi’s future has become a considerable point of discussion after he shocked Barcelona by telling them he wants to leave on Tuesday. As reported on Wednesday […]
Mane fails to spackle as Senegal, Guinea draw
Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Naby Keita became rivals on Friday, captaining Senegal and Guinea in a drab 0-0 Group B matchday 2 deadlock at the Africa Cup of Nations. Scoring chances were few in the afternoon heat of Bafoussam with Senegal the more wasteful side in a showdown between nations expected to occupy the […]
