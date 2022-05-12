LaLiga: Individual awards up for grabs in Spain

With the 2021/2022 LaLiga season winding down, there are so many individual awards up for grabs while clubs continue to fight for a space on the continent. Apart from the two clubs, champion Real Madrid and Barcelona who are already assured of a top four finish, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis and Real Sociedad, are still fighting to finish within the Champions League position. For the individual awards, while Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema has all but wrapped up the Pichichi trophy for the top scorer in LaLiga Santander with the perhaps the best season of any striker in European football, the Zamora and Zarra awards for the top goalkeeper and top scoring Spanish player in the division are still anything but a foregone conclusion. Sevilla FC goalkeeper Bono is currently the favourite to win his first Zamora trophy with an average of just 0.79 goals conceded per game,.

