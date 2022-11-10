Sports

LaLiga: Mallorca sink sorry Atletico, Sevilla stunned

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Atletico Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Mallorca on Wednesday to continue their poor form, having won only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Vedat Muriqi scored Mallorca’s winner in the 16th minute, his fifth goal in his last five games, after Antonio Sanchez fired a long-range shot that Jan Oblak palmed away to the right before Jaume Costa set up the Kosovo striker to tap in to the empty net.

Atletico, who were eliminated from European competition last week, fell from third to sixth in the LaLiga standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Cadiz on Thursday and 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Unbeaten in the last four matches, Mallorca climbed to 10th on 19 points.

“I think there is no explanation,” Atletico captain Koke told DAZN.

“When you enter this bad dynamic, it looks like nothing works. We are going through a bad run.

“I don’t know if the World Cup break is good or bad, honestly. We have to keep working hard to try to change this dynamic.”

A few minutes after Mallorca’s early goal, Alvaro Morata had an effort ruled out for offside.

It was one of the few chances that a toothless Atletico created until very late in the second-half.

Mallorca goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic kept out Atletico’s best chance with an excellent save to stop a point-blank strike from Morata in the 87th minute.

Real Sociedad leapfrogged Atletico in the table up to third earlier on Wednesday after winning 2-1 at Sevilla, who played most of the game with nine men after Ivan Rakitic and Tanguy Nianzou were sent off.

Both received straight red cards within six minutes in the first half.

Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth put Real Sociedad into the lead with a delightful dink over the goalkeeper in the 20th minute, eight minutes before Rakitic was sent off for stepping on Brais Mendez’s ankle from behind.

Nianzou caught Mendez with an almost knee-high tackle from the side and the referee showed him a straight red after checking with the pitchside VAR monitor.

Mendez doubled Real’s lead two minutes later with a tidy finish after being set up by Mikel Merino for his second assist of the night.

Rafa Mir reduced the deficit right after the break with a towering header but Real cruised to victory as the match petered out in the second half.

Sevilla, record six-time Europa League winners, are 17th in the league standings on 11 points, level with Celta Vigo and Cadiz who are in the relegation zone on goal difference but have a game in hand.

Sevilla have won only three matches in all competitions this season.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League to be completed in ‘final eight’ format

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

This season’s Champions League and Europa League competitions will be completed in August with ‘final eight’ tournaments in Lisbon, Portugal and in cities across Germany. The Women’s Champions League will also be a knockout tournament, in northern Spain between 21 to 30 August. Competitions were suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. UEFA also […]
Sports

We took you from streets, creeks, so help us, Pinnick tells Eagles

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has taken a dig at the Super Eagles players saying they should be grateful to the soccer body for providing the platform for them to become stars rather than haggle about money.   Pinnick who made the remarks while speaking with the players during the dinner time […]
Sports

Nigeria to face Ghana again in CHAN final playoffs

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

After the Super Eagles of Nigeria missed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after losing to the Black Stars of Ghana in the final round of the qualifiers, the homebased Eagles will hope to avenge the defeat as they have been scheduled to face Ghana again in the final playoffs of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica