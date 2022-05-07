Sports

LaLiga/NPFLU-15tourney: Remo, Shooting to face off in final

It is going to be Southwest derby in the final of the 2022 edition of the LaLiga/Nigeria Professional Football League U-15 tournament started two weeks ago at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne, Ogun State. The host team, Remo Stars U-15 will be up against Shooting Stars U-15 for the final of the fourth edition of the championships termed NPFL Future. The foremost telecommunication giant in the country, MTN Nigeria, recently partnered to sponsor the competition which is expected to produce future stars for the clubs and also the national teams. To get to the final, Remo Stars U-15 defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 in the first semifinal game played on Thursday evening.

Goals from Nasiru Umar and Arierhi Kparoboa were all the privately-owned club needed to get to their first final since the competition started in 2017. Shooting Stars U-15 on the other hand had to come back from a goal down to eliminate defending champion, Katsina United U-15 2-1 with the winning goal coming with the last kick of the gam.e Kasimu Abdullahi drew the first blood in the first half as the defending champions went to the break with a one-goal advantage. The Oluyole Warriors youngsters however turned the game on its head in the second half as Abass Abubakar restored parity while Samuel Ajayi reacted quickly after Katsina United’s goalkeeper spilt a freekick to put the ball at the back of the net in the final minute of the encounter.

“At MTN, our love for the beautiful game is palpable in our investments in Nigerian football. Our commitment to developmental football is expressed in this partnership with the NPFL. We aim to provide and support avenues to identify and coach the best young footballing talent in Nigeria, ultimately promoting grassroots football in Nigeria,” Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, stated.”

 

Our Reporters

