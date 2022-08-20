Sports

LaLiga: Rayo defeat Espanyol in bad-tempered clash

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rayo Vallecano beat Espanyol 2-0 as both sides ended with 10 men in a bad-tempered game in Spain’s La Liga on Friday, as Rayo went provisionally top on four points from two games.

Madrid outfit Rayo held Barcelona to a stalemate at the Nou Camp last week, and on Friday Andoni Iraola’s high energy side took all three points from Barca’s city-rivals.

Isi Palazon smacked home the opener from outside the box on 40 minutes, while Senegalese midfielder Pathe Ciss tapped home from a corner on the hour to make it 2-0.

Rayo defender Florian Lejeune was sent off after just 16 minutes after a second yellow card in two minutes, while Espanyol defender Sergio Gomez was red carded for a violent foul on the half hour.

Iraola brought on veteran Radamel Falcao as a late substitute and while lively, was twice caught offside.

Espanyol’s Javier Puado hit the post to be denied a consolation goal in the closing exchanges.

Promoted Real Valladolid were just minutes from a first win over Sevilla in 10 years but had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Anuar gave Valladolid an 80th-minute lead but Karim Rekik equalised six minutes later.

The result gave both sides a first point of the season after Sevilla lost their opener 2-1 at Osasuna and Valladolid were beaten 3-0 by Villarreal.

On Saturday, European champions Real Madrid play Celta Vigo while Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Zimbabwe set to be thrown out of AFCON

Posted on Author Reporter

  With the expiration of the deadline imposed by FIFA for Zimbabwe to allow its elected FA regain control of football in the country, the country’s team may be thrown out of the Africa Cup of nations scheduled to open on Sunday in Cameroon. Zimbabwe are scheduled to play against Senegal on Tuesday. FIFA had […]
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos determined to put one leg in World Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U17 girls are pumped up to do the hard work away from home by scoring as many goals as possible against hosts Ethiopia when both teams clash in a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final round, first leg encounter in Addis Ababa on Friday. Fourteen goals for and none against is the tally of […]
Sports

Djokovic admits ‘errors’ in urgent fight to avoid deportation

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic on Wednesday admitted “errors” in his travel papers and in his behaviour after a claimed coronavirus infection as he battled to stay in Australia and fight for a record 21st Grand Slam. The world No 1 said his team had offered fresh information to the Australian government, which is pondering whether to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica