Sports

LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano fight back to shock Real Madrid, Barca on top

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rayo Vallecano came from behind to beat Real Madrid 3-2 on Monday with the LaLiga champions failing to reclaim top spot in the standings after two consecutive games without a win.

Barcelona are top on 34 points, two ahead of Real Madrid and 10 ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid. Following their third consecutive win, Rayo climbed to eighth place, two points off the European qualification spots.

Rayo opened the scoring five minutes into the game when midfielder Santi Comesana finished from inside the box but Real went ahead with two goals in four minutes.

The first came in the 37th minute when Croatian playmaker Luka Modric converted a penalty after Marco Asensio was fouled inside the box and the second came almost four minutes later with a towering header by Eder Militao.

However, Rayo forward Alvaro Garcia scored the equaliser just before halftime, scrambling home a loose ball.

Rayo were then given a penalty of their own in the 67th minute after a handball by defender Dani Carvajal inside the area. Real’s Thibaut Courtois stopped Oscar Trejo’s effort but the kick had to be retaken because the goalkeeper left his line too early.

Trejo didn’t waste his second chance, scoring what proved to be the winner with a tidy finish to the goalkeeper’s left.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Real Madrid eye Napoli’s Osimhen as Mbappé alternative

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid’s priority transfer target is Kylian Mbappé. The Paris Saint-Germain striker, who was the subject of unsuccessful Madrid bids in the summer, remains at the top of Los Blancos’ wish list and, if everything goes to plan, will arrive at the Bernabéu on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, […]
Sports

India 2022: Gallant Flamingos edged 2-1 by Germany

Posted on Author Our Reporters

European champions Germany came back from one goal down to edge Nigeria 2-1 in their opening game at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals in India on Tuesday. Top scorer Opeyemi Ajakaye struck the woodwork in the 18th minute as the Flamingos started brightly, but defender Miracle Usani headed the rebound wide. However, Usani […]
Sports

EPL: Havertz double boosts Chelsea’s top-four hopes, leaves Fulham in trouble

Posted on Author Reporter

*Brighton close to safety after beating Leeds *Man City beat Palace, could win title this weekend Kai Havertz scored twice to boost Chelsea’s grip on a Champions League place and send Fulham closer to Premier League relegation. The German, one of five changes in between the Blues’ Champions League semi-final legs against Real Madrid, latched […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica