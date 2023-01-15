Sports

LaLiga: Real Sociedad triumph in Basque derby, Sevilla suffer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Real Sociedad strengthened their hold on third place with a convincing 3-1 Basque derby victory over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Elsewhere Yangel Herrera’s late lob earned Girona a 2-1 win over Sevilla, piling more misery on Jorge Sampaoli’s side, 17th.

Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad, in excellent form, moved six points behind leaders Barcelona, who face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

La Real are only three points behind Los Blancos, albeit having played an extra game than the top two, currently in Saudi Arabia.

Alexander Sorloth, Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal’s goals helped the hosts beat their rivals at the Reale Arena.

Oihan Sancet struck for Athletic, who had Yeray Alvarez sent off in the second half for a foul on the superb Kubo.

Ernesto Valverde’s team have had a good start to the season themselves and defeat leaves them eighth, just two points behind the top four.

However it was a frustrating night for Athletic against their neighbours, whose movement in attack was too tough to handle.

Sorloth netted his fourth goal in four consecutive league games to break the deadlock after 25 minutes.

The Norwegian stayed onside to control Igor Zubeldia’s header, sent back into the danger area, and then finished with aplomb.

Their second goal was brilliantly worked, with veteran playmaker David Silva winning the ball back and feeding Kubo.

The Japan international nutmegged Dani Vivian and then fired confidently beyond Unai Simon to double his team’s lead.

Sancet pulled one back three minutes later with a smart finish beyond Alex Remiro, to keep Athletic in the game.

However, Alvarez was dismissed for felling Kubo and Oyarzabal netted calmly from the spot, his first goal since returning from injury at the end of December.

The final half hour saw La Real control the ball and Athletic forced back, simply trying to stop their swaggering neighbours from extending their lead.

SAMPAOLI STRUGGLES

Earlier Sevilla fell to defeat at Girona and could drop into the relegation zone on Sunday depending on other results.

Tanguy Nianzou sent Sevilla ahead in the 13th minute but it was the French defender’s mistake which allowed Herrera to pounce in the final stages.

Cristhian Stuani levelled at the start of the second half, with Girona, 11th, on top and they deserved their win with Sevilla only mustering two shots on target.

Sevilla forward Rafa Mir fired over in the final stages but with the game heading for a draw, Herrera punished him with his 88th-minute winner.

Nianzou, who had already got away with one ball lost in a dangerous area, was robbed on the edge of his own box and Herrera did the rest with an exquisite finish.

“Individual errors (cost us), we do a lot of things well but like that, it’s very hard,” Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic told Movistar.

“We have to understand that we can’t mess up, this can’t happen.

“Everyone individually has to find their pride, this cannot happen again.”

Rayo Vallecano won 1-0 at Real Valladolid, while Osasuna beat Mallorca by the same score at El Sadar.

On Sunday, Atletico Madrid visit Almeria, aiming to move back fourth with a victory.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dare assures on early completion of National Stadium, Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has assured that the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos will soon be completed to play host to sporting activities.   Speaking on Monday when he paid a working visit to the Sports City, the Minister said he was excited that since the scoreboard was functioning, the pitch […]
Sports

Golf: Fitzpatrick tied with Zalatoris for US Open lead

Posted on Author Reporter

  England’s Matt Fitzpatrick takes a share of the lead into the final round of the US Open at Brookline in Boston as he chases his first major title. Fitzpatrick shot a two-under 68 to move to four under, level with American Will Zalatoris, who carded a 67, reports the BBC. Defending champion Jon Rahm […]
Sports

Werner scores hat-trick as Leipzig hit eight in German Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Timo Werner scored a first-half hat-trick as German Cup holders RB Leipzig annihilated fourth-division side Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 in the first round on Tuesday. Werner, who is his club’s all-time top goalscorer, scored twice in the space of 60 seconds to put Leipzig two goals ahead after 20 minutes. Werner completed his hat-trick in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica