LaLiga renews partnership with Big Cola in Nigeria

LaLiga Global International and The Big Bottling Company Limited (TBBCL), the makers of “Big Cola”, announced the signing of an agreement to extend their partnership under which the multinational beverage company will continue as LaLiga’s official regional partner in Nigeria for the next three seasons.

 

The strategic partnership was announced at a press conference event held at Radisson Blu Ikeja earlier this morning.

 

The LaLiga Delegate for Global Network for Nigeria Desmond Chiji, Chief Executive Officer, The Big Bottling Company Limited (TBBCL)- Mr. Prahlad Gangadharan and ‘Chakra Rao’, Marketing Director the Big Bottling Company Limited, took center stage at the event; LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, LaLiga Projects & Communications Coordinator, Ayodeji Adegbenro, were also among those in attendance.

 

The partnership further reinforces both LaLiga and The Big Bottling Company Limited’s commitment to consumer engagement in Nigeria.

 

Moreover, it will enable the beverage company, who are major stakeholders in the Nigeria fast moving consumer goods industry offer its consumers access to exclusive branding and content related to the World-renowned Spanish football competition, LaLiga. Speaking about the launch, Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of LaLiga Africa said: “LaLiga is proud to further develop this oneof- a-kind partnership with Big Cola.

 

This partnership will open doors and allow our millions of Nigerian fans to further engage with the best league in the world. Spain and Nigeria are countries who share a common passion, football. This passion has an important role to play to further enhance their relationship.”

 

Also speaking at the Launch, Mr. Prahlad Gangadharan, CEO of The Big Bottling Company Limited (TBBCL) reiterated his excitement and said the partnership between the two brands is a symbiotic and symbolic one which would help to deepen the love for the game of football in Nigeria.

 

