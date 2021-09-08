LaLiga Santander back to take centre stage

The new 2021/22 LaLiga Santander season is well underway.

The most competitive of Europe’s top five leagues, featuring the clubs with the most European trophies in history, the most technical football in the world, and the game’s biggest stars are back for the 91st campaign in the competition’s history.

This season sees the longawaited return of fans to La- Liga stadiums across Spain, their passionate and emotional voices the perfect complement to the spectacular football being played out on the field.

And with Colombian Grammynominated singer-songwriter Camilo penning the official football-infused song for season, the stage is all set for the symphony of the beautiful game to take centre stage like never before.

A myriad of storylines set up this LaLiga Santander season as one of the most fascinating in recent memory. Will Atletico de Madrid repeat their historic title winning run from last campaign? Can Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or even Sevilla FC knock the reigning champions off the top?

Is this the year that the likes of Real Sociedad, Europa League champions Villarreal CF, Real Betis, or Athletic finally break into the top level of contenders? As with each new season,

LaLiga Santander welcomes three new teams into the fold for the 2021/22 season in the shape of RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, RCD Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano – three very familiar faces to LaLiga fans around the world.

