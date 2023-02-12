Sports

LaLiga: Sevilla continue revival, Valencia lose amid protest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Youssef En-Nesyri and Bryan Gil helped Sevilla to a 2-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday in LaLiga to record a fourth consecutive home victory.

Elsewhere Valencia fell to a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Athletic Bilbao amid a large fan protest against Peter Lim’s ownership of the club.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla rose provisionally to 12th, four points clear of the relegation zone, bouncing back strongly after their thrashing by Barcelona last Sunday.

Mallorca, who beat champions Real Madrid the same day, were far tamer at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Morocco striker En-Nesyri sent the hosts ahead with a simple finish after running on to a long ball, with Mallorca’s defence asleep.

It was his third goal in three league games, having failed to score in his first 14 top-flight appearances this season.

Gil, on loan back at his former side from Tottenham, doubled the lead from point blank range after 40 minutes when Jesus Navas’s cross slid all the way through to him.

Sevilla could not extend their lead after the break but the fans were content with the victory which continued their revival after a terrible start to the season.

“Today the team was far superior to a side that is very difficult,” said Sampaoli.

“They had just come from beating Real Madrid and have a lot of defensive strength, and we had a first half where we could have scored many more goals.

“This superiority is exciting going forward for the future.”

REAL BETIS END POOR RUN

Valencia’s defeat by Athletic Bilbao at Mestalla left the east coast side 18th, in the relegation zone.

Thousands of supporters protested against Lim, gathering outside the stadium before kick-off to show their discontent as they have done on multiple previous occasions.

They did not enter the stadium until the 19th minute, leaving stands vacated in large areas at the start of the game.

The club are badly struggling this season, with the defeat by Athletic leaving them a point behind Espanyol, 17th, who face Real Sociedad on Monday.

Samu Castillejo sent Los Che ahead but Nico Williams levelled for the Basques after half an hour and Oihan Sancet slotted home the winner.

Fans whistled and jeered at fulltime after Voro’s side fell to their 11th defeat in 21 league games.

Earlier Real Betis moved provisionally fifth with an entertaining 3-2 win at Almeria, ending their own poor run of one win in six games across all competitions.

Sergio Canales was the visitors’ key player, scoring and setting up the winner for veteran Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado.

On Sunday league leaders Barcelona visit Villarreal among other games.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

£22m of Mudryk’s fee pledged to Ukrainian war efforts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shakhtar Donetsk president Rinat Akhmetov has pledged to donate £22m to the Ukrainian war effort following the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea. The Premier League side signed Mudryk from Shakhtar on Sunday in a deal worth up to £89m, a transfer record for Ukrainian football. Akhmetov said the money would help a project named […]
Sports

EPL: Man City beat Villa to move 11 points clear at top- reaction

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Spurs fight back to win against Saints Manchester City moved closer to becoming Premier League champions after they beat Aston Villa in a match where both sides ended with 10 men. City, playing for the first time since they signed up to the European Super League and then withdrew from the competition, had centre-half […]
Sports

Klopp: Setbacks have become ‘typical’ for Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said setbacks have become “typical” for the Premier League club after his side required a late winner to beat Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 in their Champions League Group A match at Anfield. Mohamed Salah fired the home side ahead in the 17th minute, but their lead lasted just 10 minutes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica