LaLiga: Sevilla hold Betis in derby, Atletico drop points again

Nemanja Gudelj scored a late equaliser as struggling Sevilla claimed a 1-1 draw at Real Betis in a derby which featured three red cards on Sunday.

Betis were hoping to strengthen their grip on a top-four place in LaLiga after fellow European hopefuls Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Villarreal failed to win.

That appeared set to happen when Jesus Navas put through his own net shortly before halftime after Gonzalo Montiel had been sent off for the visitors.

But Nabil Fekir was also dismissed in first-half injury time and the Benito Villamarin was stunned when in-form striker Borja Iglesias was shown a red card following a VAR review in the 49th minute.

Unsurprisingly, Sevilla dominated the second period against Betis’ nine men and finally drew level in the 81st minute when Gudelj drove home from long range.

The Serbian international also hit the crossbar and brought a fine save from Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the closing stages, but the hosts held on for a point.

Sevilla, on a four-game winless run in LaLiga, edged out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Betis remained fourth, behind Atletico on goals scored after Diego Simeone’s men drew 1-1 at home with lowly Espanyol.

The Catalan club played for over an hour a man down after Leandro Cabrera’s dismissal, but took a surprise lead through Sergi Darder with 28 minutes remaining.

Joao Felix came on as a substitute and salvaged a point in the 78th minute, but Atletico remained without a win in four games in all competitions.

Real Sociedad were also reduced to 10 men early in their 1-1 draw with Valencia, while Villarreal slumped to a 2-0 home defeat by Real Mallorca.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

Reporter

