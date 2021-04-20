Sports

LaLiga slams Super League breakaway

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Spain’s LaLiga have reacted to news that 12 clubs are seeking to break away and form their own Super League.
Among the clubs involved are Real Madrid and Barcelona, with Real president Florentino Perez named the chairman of the new group.
In an official statement this morning, LaLiga declared: “LaLiga strongly condemns the recently published proposal for a breakaway, elitist European competition that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid.
“Today football fans across Europe can dream that their club, no matter the size, may excel, climb to the top and compete at the pinnacle of European football. LaLiga defends this European tradition of football for all. The concept proposed by 12 European clubs destroys that dream, shutting the door to the top of European football, allowing in just an elite few.
“LaLiga has a proud, 90-year history as an open, merit-based competition. Millions of fans around the world follow the 42 clubs of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank. The success of our competitions has helped football to become a key contributor to the Spanish economy, accounting for nearly 1.4% of GDP and providing employment for nearly 200,000 people.
“The newly proposed top European competition is nothing more than a selfish, egotistical proposal designed to further enrich the already super rich. It will undermine the appeal of the whole game and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future of LaLiga, its member clubs, and all the entire footballing ecosystem.
“In addition, the breakaway league threatens the rest of Spanish sports to which, in the current season, LaLiga will contribute more than 126 million euros as part of its agreement with the Spanish government and the Spanish FA.
“This destruction of the European football ecosystem will also ultimately cause the failure of this new competition and its participating clubs, which have built their success based on the achievement of sports titles and triumphs, which will now be more limited.
“We use all measures at our disposal and work with all stakeholders to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interests of the game.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ebi, Gift, others happy with Turkey tourney

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Charles Ogundiya Super Falcons Stars, which landed in Antalya, Turkey, for the fifth edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup taking place between February 15 and 24 have expressed their happiness on the opportunity to come together again.   The team played last during the qualifiers for the Olympics at the Agege Stadium and yet to […]
Sports

National Sports Festival not postponed indefinitely –Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has refuted rumours that the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival has been postponed indefinitely . A statement from the Media office of the minister clarified that consultations were ongoing between the Ministry, the Edo State Government, the PTF on Covid-19 , and the National Council on […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool add to Villa’s relegation worries with 2-0 win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Jonjo Shelvey salvages point for Newcastle to deny West Ham *Hammers draw with Burnley Liverpool marked their first home game since becoming Premier League champions with victory, scoring twice in the second half to see off a stubborn Aston Villa. The Reds, who were beaten by Manchester City 4-0 on Thursday, were far from their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica