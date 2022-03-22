LaLiga, Spanish Consulate host El Clásico for football lovers

The most popular match in Spanish football history, El Clásico, was hosted in Lagos at the weekend by the Spanish Consulate in collaboration with LaLiga. The event which was held at Sea Lounge in Lekki Lagos had fans, journalists, and members of the diplomatic corps, Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwumi, ex Nigerian midfielder and LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju in attendance. Welcoming guests to the event, the General Consul of the Spanish Consulate, Daniel Losada Millar, emphasised the importance of the event. “The Consulate General of Spain in Lagos is honoured to participate in the event organised by LaLiga, on the occasion of El Clasico, one of the most prestigious and exciting sporting events in the world,” Millar said. “The programme, which included a variety of activities is part of the cultural agenda of the Consulate for 2022.” Also speaking at the event, the La- Liga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed the importance of Nigeria to LaLiga as he claimed that Nigeria has a very valuable place in the LaLiga ecosystem, which is why they hold a lot of events in the country
Related Articles
Eagles react after beating Pharaohs 1-0
Maduka Okoye I need to give thanks to the team because we played very well. I am very happy to get the clean sheet today (Tuesday). Mo Salah is one of the best players in the world. We have fantastic midfielders and they did a great job. We were sharp and gave them no chance. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okoye untouchable – Amuneke
Super Eagles first assistant coach Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed that the coaching crew is not thinking of stripping Sparta Rotterdam ace Maduka Okoye of his status as the national team’s number one goalkeeper. Okoye made his international debut against Brazil in October 2019 and has since risen from third-choice goalkeeper to the first-choice. The former […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ottasolo Pre-season: Sunshine, Lobi confirm arrival date
Two of the 10 teams expected to take part at the maiden edition of the Ottasolo Pre-season championships, Sunshine Stars of Akure and Lobi Stars of Makurdi, have both confirmed their arrival date for the tournament. According to the coordinator of the tournament, Bashir Badawiy, all the teams had confirmed their participation and they will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)