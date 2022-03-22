LaLiga, Spanish Consulate host El Clásico for football lovers

The most popular match in Spanish football history, El Clásico, was hosted in Lagos at the weekend by the Spanish Consulate in collaboration with LaLiga. The event which was held at Sea Lounge in Lekki Lagos had fans, journalists, and members of the diplomatic corps, Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwumi, ex Nigerian midfielder and LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju in attendance. Welcoming guests to the event, the General Consul of the Spanish Consulate, Daniel Losada Millar, emphasised the importance of the event. “The Consulate General of Spain in Lagos is honoured to participate in the event organised by LaLiga, on the occasion of El Clasico, one of the most prestigious and exciting sporting events in the world,” Millar said. “The programme, which included a variety of activities is part of the cultural agenda of the Consulate for 2022.” Also speaking at the event, the La- Liga Global Network Delegate for Ghana and Nigeria, Desmond Chiji expressed the importance of Nigeria to LaLiga as he claimed that Nigeria has a very valuable place in the LaLiga ecosystem, which is why they hold a lot of events in the country

