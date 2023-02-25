Sports

LaLiga: Ten-man Atletico hold Real Madrid to a draw

Ten-man Atletico Madrid dealt a blow to Real Madrid’s LaLiga title hopes when they held the defending champions to a 1-1 draw at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday.
After substitute Angel Correa had got a straight red card in the 64th minute for an elbow to the chest of defender Antonio Ruediger, Jose Maria Gimenez gave Atletico the lead when he netted a header from an Antoine Griezmann free-kick in the 78th minute.
However, the 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez levelled the match seven minutes later with a header from a Luka Modric corner.
Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga standings on 52 points, seven behind leaders Barcelona who face lowly Almeria on Sunday. Atletico are fourth on 42 points.
