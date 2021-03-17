Lalong: 1,800 Civil Servants have benefited from N2bn Mortgage Bank loan

Metro & Crime

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong has stated that 1,800 Civil Servants in the state have benefited to the tune of N2 billion from the Federation Mortgage Bank loan to workers in the home renovation scheme.
Lalong disclosed this during a one-day seminar organised by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Plateau State chapter with the theme: ‘Towards a good working Environment’, which held Wednesday at Lamonde Hotel Jos.
The governor, represented by the state’s Head of Service, Mr Izam Atang Azi, said so far the Federal Mortgage Bank has disbursed almost N2 billion to 1,800 civil servants in the state, saying a maximum of one million naira each to a civil servant.
He commended the Association of Senior Civil Servants for organising the seminar to educate their members towards the development of the civil service.
Lalong added that his administration has remain focus and resolute in sustaining the monthly payment of salaries and pension of workers in the state, saying already the state has since in October, 2020 implemented the minimum wage in the state

