Lalong: APC expecting more govs from PDP

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress(APC) was preparing ground to receive more governors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Lalong noted that he was part of those who formed the PDP, but regretted and said it was a mistake then, adding that APC is the best party that has redeemed the citizens of Nigeria.

 

The governor stated this yesterday while flagging off Local Government Election Campaigns and the presentation of APC flags to the 17 Local Government chairmanship candidates in Shendam, ahead of the October 9 polls in the state.

 

“Some people were making noise that APC is a dead party but as far as we are concerned, we haven’t seen any governor, senator or House of Reps Member jumping from APC to PDP, but rather many governors, senators, Reps Members and even former Ministers are coming into APC now”.

 

He disclosed that the APC is busy preparing ground and space for more governors, senators and Reps members to decamp to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

Lalong, while flagging off the campaigns, said the opposition PDP thought his administration was joking when the State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, announced the conduct of the LG elections.

 

“Some people think we will not conduct the LG Elections, but i have said it that by the grace of God and in the spirit of APC in Nigeria, we will conduct the election and win in all the LGAs by God’s grace”.

 

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase and the Acting APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Enoch Fanman, all admitted that Plateau State is purely APC state, saying the governor has performed credibly well with developmental strides.

