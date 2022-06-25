News

Lalong approves draft bill for drugs, medical commodities agency

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor, Chief Simeon Lalong alongside members of the State Executive Council has approved a draft bill for the creation of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency. The executive council has consequently sent the draft bill to the House of Assembly for necessary legislative action.

Briefing newsmen after the council meeting presided over by the governor in Jos on Friday, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Pam Bot-Mang, explained that the decision was taken following the presentation of the draft bill to the council by the Ministry of Health. He said the state government believes that the new agency when operational will resolve the issues of fake drugs, out-of-stoke syndrome in public and private hospitals and also guarantee access at the grassroots. Commissioner for Health Dr. Nimkong Lar said the development will generally improve the healthcare oppor-tunities available to residents of the state, adding that the drugs and other medical commodities would be affordable to the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan condoles with family of late Bashir Tofa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with the family of the late Kano politician and businessman, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, who died last Monday at the age of 74. In a condolence message, Jonathan wrote: “I condole with the Tofa family and the Government and People of Kano State over the demise of Alhaji Bashir […]
News

UN fund receives $1m to address COVID-19 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A UN finance support platform tagged: One UN COVID-19 Response Basket Fund, says it has received additional $1million to help Nigeria to address challenges posed by the pandemic in the country. The UN Development Programme (UNDP), which manages the basket fund, made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja. The statement quoted Mohamed Yahya, […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian set ablaze by ex-wife dies in Australia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanley Obi, the Nigerian man who was set ablaze Thursday in Australia by his former wife, died yesterday, Friday in the morning. A popular African platform had posted a story of how Stanley Obi was set ablaze, alongside his new girlfriend by his former wife and mother of his four children. A reliable source posted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica