Lalong approves draft bill for drugs, medical commodities agency

Plateau State Governor, Chief Simeon Lalong alongside members of the State Executive Council has approved a draft bill for the creation of the Plateau State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency. The executive council has consequently sent the draft bill to the House of Assembly for necessary legislative action.

Briefing newsmen after the council meeting presided over by the governor in Jos on Friday, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Pam Bot-Mang, explained that the decision was taken following the presentation of the draft bill to the council by the Ministry of Health. He said the state government believes that the new agency when operational will resolve the issues of fake drugs, out-of-stoke syndrome in public and private hospitals and also guarantee access at the grassroots. Commissioner for Health Dr. Nimkong Lar said the development will generally improve the healthcare oppor-tunities available to residents of the state, adding that the drugs and other medical commodities would be affordable to the people.

