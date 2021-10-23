News

Lalong assures of adequate security for University of Jos

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has given assurances of his governments commitment to improve on the security and transportation for the staff and students of the University of Jos. Lalong gave this commitment in Jos when the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Attahiru Jega, visited him at Government House Rayfield. He appreciated the Pro Chancellor for his contributions in improving education in Plateau, having also served as Pro Chancellor of the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

He disclosed that strategies have already been mapped out to improve security in routes leading to the university and other parts of the state. He said efforts are already been made to provide buses for students while commercial vehicles would be highly screened for registration to operate within the school so as to ensure the safety of students and staff of the institution. Earlier, Jega told Lalong that the students of the university required improved security to thrive in their academic activities, saying the school was vulnerable during the recent attacks in the state. “We need continuous support and improvement to ensure peace, stability and security within the University and environs for its growth and development,” he said.

Our Reporters

