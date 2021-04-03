News

Lalong calls for collective action against insecurity, disunity

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

P lateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has called on Nigerians to support governments at all levels to take collective action against insecurity and disunity in the country. Lalong stated this in a Press Statement signed and issued to Journalists by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham while rejoicing with Christians in Plateau State and across the Nigeria for marking another Easter

Our Reporters

