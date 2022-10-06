Metro & Crime

Lalong celebrates Plateau police officer, CSP Itse, for rejecting $.2m bribe

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has praised Plateau State-born police officer, CSP Daniel Itse Amah who was recently honoured by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission
(ICPC) for rejecting a $200,000 bribe from robbers.

CSP Amah, an indigene of Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, joined the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Inspector in 2002 and is currently serving as a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bompai Police Station in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

He is said to have rejected the bribe in the course of investigating a robbery matter was which was reported to the Police Division in Kano State where he was the DPO.

Lalong in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham while congratulating the officer for his honesty and patriotism to reject the temptation to participate in corruption and conceal crime, said he has made his family, Plateau State and Nigeria proud by his action.

 

