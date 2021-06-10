Lalong commend Plateau Reps member for good representation

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong has applauded efforts of the Member Representing Pankshin Kanke, Kanam Federal constituency in the House of Representatives Abuja, Rt. Hon Yusuf Gagdi for embarking and completing numerous projects for the benefit of constituent’s within two years in office

Lalong stated this on Thursday in Pankshin while commissioning some projects and distribution of empowerment items to some beneficiaries within the constituency which included the Constituency Office of the Federal Legislator.

Some of the items included borehole drilling equipment; distribution of 20 cars to his aides and some constituents; and three joint security patrol vehicles for the three LGAs of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam.

Lalong acknowledged that Hon Gagdi, a former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, has effectively represented the Federal constituency at the 9th Assembly.

He described the laudable projects and programmes of the lawmaker, saying it will definitely have a huge impact on the people.

Earlier, Hon. Gagdi, said he will continued to legislate to the yearning and aspirations of his constituent’s.

Gagdi said the projects executed by him is to reduce the infrastructural deficit within the zone.

The lawmaker explained that, he has sunk about 300 boreholes in and around the three local government areas that made up his constituency.

Like this: Like Loading...