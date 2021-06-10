Metro & Crime

Lalong commend Plateau Reps member for good representation

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong has applauded efforts of the Member Representing Pankshin Kanke, Kanam Federal constituency in the House of Representatives Abuja, Rt. Hon Yusuf Gagdi for embarking and completing numerous projects for the benefit of constituent’s within two years in office
Lalong stated this on Thursday in Pankshin while commissioning some projects and distribution of empowerment items to some beneficiaries within the constituency which included the Constituency Office of the Federal Legislator.
Some of the items included borehole drilling equipment; distribution of 20 cars to his aides and some constituents; and three joint security patrol vehicles for the three LGAs of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam.
Lalong acknowledged that Hon Gagdi, a former Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, has effectively represented the Federal constituency at the 9th Assembly.
He described the laudable projects and programmes of the lawmaker, saying it will definitely have a huge impact on the people.
Earlier, Hon. Gagdi, said he will continued to legislate to the yearning and aspirations of his constituent’s.
Gagdi said the projects executed by him is to reduce the infrastructural deficit within the zone.
The lawmaker explained that, he has sunk about 300 boreholes in and around the three local government areas that made up his constituency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted Anambra commissioner regains freedom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, who was abducted on March 31, has been released.   Ezenwanne was kidnapped by gunmen, after a gun battle which led to the death of three policemen The kidnappers invaded the venue of an interactive session between an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant, Prof. […]
Metro & Crime

Abia: Suspected female armed robbers, others in police net

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

It is often common for male suspects to be involved in criminal activities but the trend was reversed in Abia State as two female suspected armed robbers were among the 47 suspects paraded on Wednesday by the state Police Command at the command’s Headquarters in Umuahia. The two, Nancy Chris and Obinna Chika, both from […]
Metro & Crime

Arewa youths give Igboho ultimatum to move Yoruba out of North

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Arewa Youth Assembly has said that since Sunday Igboho has declared a Yoruba nation saying they will no longer accommodate and accept the presence of Northerners, he should in the next 72 hours evacuate his people from the North or they will help him in doing so. In a statement signed by Mohammed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica