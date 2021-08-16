News

Lalong declares 24-hour curfew in Jos North LGA

…as DIG leads intervention team

 

Plateau State Governor, Bar. Simon Lalong has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area of the state effective Sunday, August 15, 2021.

 

The declaration was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham, which said the dusk-to-dawn curfew was necessary to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the state. This is coming in the wake of the earlier 6pm- 6am curfew declared in Jos North,

 

Jos South and Bassa LGAs. “Hours after announcing dusk to dawn curfew in three local government areas of Jos North, Jos South and Bassa, Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24- hour curfew in Jos North to contain further security threats.

“In the directive the Governor said “from 2pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the local government.

 

“The governor therefore urges citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

 

“The governor says the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government will remain in force until further notice,” said the statement. Earlier, it was reported that about 23 passengers were killed around Rukuba Road in Jos on their way to Ondo State after attending a religious programme in Bauchi State.

 

However the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State Chapter, has expressed deep pain over the recent attacks in Riyom, Jos North, Barkin-Ladi and Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Areas, leading to the loss of lives and destruction of property.

 

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Association, Very Rev Fr Polycarp Lubo, the association condemned the attacks and called on security agencies to maintain professionalism in carrying out their constitutional responsibility.

 

Also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, expressed rude shock over the attack. Sen. Gyang, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Media and Protocol, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, condemned the skirmishes that led to the deaths of the commuters.

 

He condemned the heinous acts in strong terms and called on law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile the University of Jos has suspended the on-going second semester 2019/2020 academic Session Examination.

 

Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the University Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi in a Press Statement issued on Sunday in Jos said the suspension is as result of the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis which has led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area.

 

 

