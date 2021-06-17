Metro & Crime

Lalong excited as abducted cleric, Zongo, regains freedom

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has expressed excitement over the release of Rev. Polycarp Zongo of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Wild Life Park, Jos, who was abducted by terrorists last October. Lalong, in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the release of the cleric and other abductees was an answer to the prayers of the church and other people of goodwill which affirmed that God does not abandon His people even at difficult moments.

The governor praised all those who played roles in facilitating the release of the reverend, as well as those who showed concern to the family and the church. According to him, this is the solidarity and humanity that is needed to overcome the insecurity and intolerance in the country. Lalong wished Zango well as he recuperates from the emotional and physical trauma he has undergone.

He also urged the cleric to remain strong and use his ordeal to encourage and motivate the people towards trust in God and respect for humanity. Meanwhile, Zong, who served as the leading cleric in charge of COCIN, LCC Wild Life, Jos, was released by his abductors after being held captive since October 19, 2020. The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Dung Gyang, and the member representing Jos South Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, received the cleric at the Abuja Airport after arriving from Maiduguri on Tuesday.

