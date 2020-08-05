Lalong flags off distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons in Plateau

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong on Wednesday flagged-off the official distribution of palliatives donated to the most vulnerable persons in the state.

New Telegraph learnt that the palliatives were donated by the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID).

Lalong, while flagging off the distribution, said his administration realised the hardship faced by the most vulnerable members of the society and set up the Plateau State Palliative Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden.

“We are most grateful to members of the Nigerian Private Sector who have demonstrated compassion in alleviating the suffering of the poorest of the poor in the society by raising funds to acquire these items,” he said.

He said the intervention of both the business community and the private sector is greatly assisting the government to cope with the huge challenges of managing the disease.

“As we are all aware, the coronavirus pandemic came with devastating impact that has ultimately affected the health and economy of government and citizens. The most affected are vulnerable persons whose means of livelihood is virtually erased,” he added.

Lalong noted that Plateau State has taken several steps towards ensuring that it did not only contain the pandemic, but also mitigate its impact on the lives of the people.

The governor disclosed that the state has increased its testing capacity as it now has three testing centres at the NVRI Vom, Plateau Specialists Hospital and the University of Jos Teaching Hospital.

