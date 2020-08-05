Metro & Crime

Lalong flags off distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comments Off on Lalong flags off distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons in Plateau

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong on Wednesday flagged-off the official distribution of palliatives donated to the most vulnerable persons in the state.
New Telegraph learnt that the palliatives were donated by the Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID).
Lalong, while flagging off the distribution, said his administration realised the hardship faced by the most vulnerable members of the society and set up the Plateau State Palliative Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden.
“We are most grateful to members of the Nigerian Private Sector who have demonstrated compassion in alleviating the suffering of the poorest of the poor in the society by raising funds to acquire these items,” he said.
He said the intervention of both the business community and the private sector is greatly assisting the government to cope with the huge challenges of managing the disease.
“As we are all aware, the coronavirus pandemic came with devastating impact that has ultimately affected the health and economy of government and citizens. The most affected are vulnerable persons whose means of livelihood is virtually erased,” he added.
Lalong noted that Plateau State has taken several steps towards ensuring that it did not only contain the pandemic, but also mitigate its impact on the lives of the people.
The governor disclosed that the state has increased its testing capacity as it now has three testing centres at the NVRI Vom, Plateau Specialists Hospital and the University of Jos Teaching Hospital.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

‘I raped her because I was attracted by her buttocks’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

The Police in Niger State have arrested a 32-year-old man, Sani Garba, for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman. The suspect, while pleading for forgiveness, said he was attracted by the victim’s shaking buttocks. While speaking to our Correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said on Friday that the suspect was apprehended by operatives […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi: Police men’s killings won’t go unpunished

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Thursday said the armed robbers that killed four policemen in that state and attacked a bullion van to cart away money in it, will not go unpunished. Gunmen had trailed the van carrying money from Enugu to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorting the bullion van. A […]
Metro & Crime

Court rejects Wadume, others’ bail application

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday rejected the bail applications filed by the alleged kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, otherwise known as Wadume, and six others. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, however, ordered the accused to be immediately moved from the custody of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police to the […]

%d bloggers like this: