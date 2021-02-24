News

Lalong gives reasons for rejecting RUGA in Plateau

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern G o v e r n o r s ’ Forum (NGF), Simon Lalong, yesterday gave reasons why he rejected the Rural Grazing Area Programme, commonly referred to as RUGA, from being implemented in the state, saying that it was a strange concept.

 

 

Governor Lalong, who was speaking on a Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily, in Jos, said the RUGA initiative was a strange concept that came after the National Economic Council (NEC) thoroughly debated, scrutinised and adopted the National  Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) as a very comprehensive and inclusive idea to tackle herders-farmers’ clashes and other associated challenges.

 

He said because the RUGA initiative did not have the buy-in of stakeholders and fell short of addressing the concerns of most governors, it was not possible for people to embrace it.

 

This he said further fuelled the misconception over the NLTP, which was neither for one ethnic group, nor was meant for land grabbing. “I was one of the first governors to kick against the RUGA programme when it was introduced. To start with, the concept was literally sneaked in for reasons  we did not understand. For me as Governor of Plateau State,

 

I just heard that they have erected signposts in some sites within some local governments. How can you earmark such a project without my knowledge and the buyin of the people in my state? I had no interest in it because it was far below the NLTP, which was more robust and which passed through a series of engagements with critical stakeholders.”

 

Lalong also said Plateau State subscribed to the NLTP, because of the fact that it will carry along many groups and individuals involved in livestock business and its associated value  chains.

 

These included farmers, herders and other people involved in processing of meat and packaging. There was also a provision for other animals such as sheep, goats, pigs and others.

 

The NGF chairman, who said Plateau State was chosen as one of the pilot states having earmarked the Wase and Kanam Grazing reserves, reiterated that the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) would go a long way in addressing many of the issues associated with the activities of herdsmen that had led to clashes with farmers and other crimes

