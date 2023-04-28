News

Lalong, Governor-Elect Sympathizes With Victims Of Tanker Accident, Calls For Calm

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has said that he is deeply disturbed by recent events in the state which led to the loss of lives and properties.

Lalong in a press statement signed by his Director of Press, Dr Makut Simon Macham also described the recent attack on Farin Lamba Turu, Jos South Local Government where artisans miners were killed by attackers as callous, condemnable and unfortunate.

He said currently security is working to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice.

The Governor expressed shock and sorrow over the unfortunate accident involving a fuel tanker which exploded and caught fire along Bauchi Road Jos leaving many injured, some dead and property destroyed.

Lalong said the situation which led to traffic disruption also affected business activities in the area.

He sympathised with the victims of the accident and praised the gallantry of security personnel and first responders who swung into action to rescue victims and bring the situation under control.

The Governor also regretted and condemned the action of some irate youths at the scene who attacked officials of the FRSC and their vehicles that came to assist in traffic control and evacuation of victims.

The Governor prayed to God to comfort those who suffered losses and assured that the Government will step in to bring relief to survivors and other victims.

Similarly Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that involved a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along Bauchi Road, in Jos which subsequently led to the loss of lives, while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

A statement by Gyang Bere, Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor-elect stated that Mutfwang who was overwhelmed by the unfortunate incident emphasized the need to employ effective bad efficient strategies towards preventing any reoccurrence.

Barr. Mutfwang, who described the incident as unfortunate, commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed fervently for the healing and speedy recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Governor-elect further sympathized with the people of Jos North Local Government Area over the sad incident and prayed to God to avert any such unfortunate occurrence in the future.

He reassured the citizens of the state of the commitment of his administration to re-organise the city centre to provide a conducive atmosphere for businesses to flourish and ensure the free flow of traffic.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Naira Redesign Policy: Buhari won’t obey Supreme Court judgment –SAN

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), ye s t e r d ay, stated categorically that given the historical antecedents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, he does not see him implementing the judgment of the Supreme Court on the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Mr Godwin Omoaka (SAN), while speaking […]
News

Covid: Sydney extends lockdown, puts 2m under curfew

Posted on Author Reporter

  A lockdown of Australia’s largest city Sydney has been extended to the end of September as authorities struggle to contain a wave of Delta cases. The city’s five million residents have been under stay-at-home orders since late June. Infections have more than doubled in the past week. There were 642 new cases on Friday, […]
News

Service Chiefs: Buhari asked to honour Buratai, Olonisakin, others with GCON award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called on to honour the immediate past Services Chiefs with national awards for meritorious duty while in service. The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Transparency said Buhari should honour the immediate past Service Chiefs with the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. […]

Leave a Comment