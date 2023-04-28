Lalong, Governor-Elect Sympathizes With Victims Of Tanker Accident, Calls For Calm

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has said that he is deeply disturbed by recent events in the state which led to the loss of lives and properties.

Lalong in a press statement signed by his Director of Press, Dr Makut Simon Macham also described the recent attack on Farin Lamba Turu, Jos South Local Government where artisans miners were killed by attackers as callous, condemnable and unfortunate.

He said currently security is working to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice.

The Governor expressed shock and sorrow over the unfortunate accident involving a fuel tanker which exploded and caught fire along Bauchi Road Jos leaving many injured, some dead and property destroyed.

Lalong said the situation which led to traffic disruption also affected business activities in the area.

He sympathised with the victims of the accident and praised the gallantry of security personnel and first responders who swung into action to rescue victims and bring the situation under control.

The Governor also regretted and condemned the action of some irate youths at the scene who attacked officials of the FRSC and their vehicles that came to assist in traffic control and evacuation of victims.

The Governor prayed to God to comfort those who suffered losses and assured that the Government will step in to bring relief to survivors and other victims.

Similarly Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that involved a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along Bauchi Road, in Jos which subsequently led to the loss of lives, while properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

A statement by Gyang Bere, Special Assistant (Media) to the Governor-elect stated that Mutfwang who was overwhelmed by the unfortunate incident emphasized the need to employ effective bad efficient strategies towards preventing any reoccurrence.

Barr. Mutfwang, who described the incident as unfortunate, commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed fervently for the healing and speedy recovery of those who sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Governor-elect further sympathized with the people of Jos North Local Government Area over the sad incident and prayed to God to avert any such unfortunate occurrence in the future.

He reassured the citizens of the state of the commitment of his administration to re-organise the city centre to provide a conducive atmosphere for businesses to flourish and ensure the free flow of traffic.