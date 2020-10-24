Lalong, Gwong Gwon Jos harp on unique NAFEST 2020

As preparation for this year’s National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) gathers momentum, the host state governor, Simon Lalong of Plateau State and the chairman, Plateau State Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs, the Gwon gwon Jos, Da Jacob Buba gyang, have both given assurance of an exciting and colourful event that will be a landmark record.

The annual cultural tourism feast is scheduled to hold in Jos between November 21 and 28. The Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, during the recent technical session held in Jos to appraise the preparation for the event, visited the governor and the traditional ruler with this team separately where they both spoke on the festival.

Lalong assured that the state government and the people are ready to treat the country to a unique arts and cultural celebration, saying that Plateau nation is ready to prove beyond all reasonable doubts that it’s truly the destination and home of cultural tourism in Nigeria. ‘‘We are more than prepared.

The best hotels, recreation centres are here, the best and oldest golf course, the temperate climate unequalled, the culinary offerings, hospitality and the rich culture of our people will be generously offered to all delegates and visitors during the event,” he stated.

The governor further assured of adequate security and welfare to all Nigerians including foreigners throughout the one week festival, adding that the COVID – 19 protocols and health regulations will be implemented and observed to the letter.

He then urged the technical committee members to inform all delegates and visitors that the state is ready to accommodate those who wish to stay behind and take up residence in the state after the event.

While the Gwong gwon Jos, harped on the importance and roles of Nigerian traditional rulers in the preservation of our culture, calling for concerted efforts to bring back the traditional institutions across the country in protecting the indigenous culture of the country.

“We shall support this event and mobilise our resources and people to showcase our very unique best in all areas.

We only want you to tell Nigerians and foreigners coming that they should leave something behind as we shall be willing to offer lands for many of you who may wish to stay behind after the event,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘We know that will happen because we are very peaceful here and accommodating with rich biosphere and temperate environment.

