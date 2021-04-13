Metro & Crime

Lalong hails security forces for thwarting attempted kidnap of varsity students

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Bako Lalong is full of praises and admiration for the security personnel in the state for their swift response that thwarted the attempted kidnap of four students at the Plateau State University, Bokkos.
New Telegraph learnt that the attempted kidnap was said to have occurred on Monday night when gunmen stormed the off-campus students’ residences at Ndar Community near the university’s campus and attempted to abduct four students.
However on receiving the distress call, officers of Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group mobilised and went after the kidnappers who facing apparent capture, aborted their mission and ran away leading to the safe recovery of the students.
Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued on Tuesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, commended the security agencies for rising up to the occasion and being proactive.
He directed the immediate establishment of a police post within the host community of the university in order to forestall any future reoccurrence.
The governor also directed that security is tightened in all other schools across the state to guarantee the safety of students.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Customs officer kills father of four in Kebbi

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

A Customs officer has reportedly shot dead a 40-year-old driver, Abdulrman Sani Bunza, in Jamba Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Abdulrman’s family yesterday called on the Federal Government and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to ensure justice for the victim. His father, Muhammad Sani Bunza, told journalists that members of the family were ready to […]
Metro & Crime

24-hour curfew: Kwara CP reads riot act to hoodlums

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has reaffirmed the commitment of the Police Command and that of other securities agencies to the protection of lives and properties and the protection of human rights of residents and visitors alike in the state.     Briefing journalists on Saturday on the on-going 24-hour curfew imposed by […]
Metro & Crime

Herders have ruined us, Ondo farmers cry out

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Farmers in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, have cried out over the invasion of their farms by herdsmen. The farmers, who arrived at their farms for the day’s farming activities, were greeted with vast destruction the herders had perpetrated the previous night with their cows. The incident occurred a few […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica