Lalong hails security forces for thwarting attempted kidnap of varsity students

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Bako Lalong is full of praises and admiration for the security personnel in the state for their swift response that thwarted the attempted kidnap of four students at the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

New Telegraph learnt that the attempted kidnap was said to have occurred on Monday night when gunmen stormed the off-campus students’ residences at Ndar Community near the university’s campus and attempted to abduct four students.

However on receiving the distress call, officers of Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group mobilised and went after the kidnappers who facing apparent capture, aborted their mission and ran away leading to the safe recovery of the students.

Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued on Tuesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, commended the security agencies for rising up to the occasion and being proactive.

He directed the immediate establishment of a police post within the host community of the university in order to forestall any future reoccurrence.

The governor also directed that security is tightened in all other schools across the state to guarantee the safety of students.

