Metro & Crime

Lalong: I rejected RUGA in my state, it was a ‘strange concept’

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Plateau Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong has said the reasons why he rejected the Rural Grazing Area Programme, commonly referred to as RUGA, from being implemented in Plateau State was because it was a ‘strange concept’.

 

Lalong, who was speaking on Channels TV programme, Sunrise Daily in Jos on Tuesday, said the RUGA intiative was a strange concept that came after the National Economic Council thoroughly debated, scrutinised and adopted the National Livestock Transformation Programme (NLTP) as a very comprehensive and inclusive idea to tackle herder-farmer clashes and other associated challenges.

He said because the RUGA initiative did not have the buy in of stakeholders and fell short of addressing the concerns of most governors, it was not possible to embrace it. This he said further fuelled the misconception over the NLTP which is neither for one ethnic group nor meant for land grabbing.

“I was one of the first governors to kick against the RUGA programme when it was introduced. To start with, the concept was literally sneaked in for reasons we did not understand.

 

“For me as Governor of Plateau State, I just heared that they have erected signposts in some sites within some local governments. “How can you earmark such a project without my knowledge and buy-in of the people in my state? I had no interest in it because it was far below the NLTP which was more robust and passed through series of engagements with critical stakeholders,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Money doublers dupe Oyo residents of N2.7m

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, yesterday at the Eleyele Police Headquarters, Ibadan, Police yesterday paraded 22 suspected criminals including eight moneydoublers, who defrauded about 300 residents of Igboho community in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State of about N3 million. After the victims, the fraudsters relocated to Badagry area of Lagos State […]
Metro & Crime

Flood: Sani Bello orders demolition of structures on waterways

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the demolition of all structures built on waterways across the state owing to the havoc caused by flooding that claimed a number of lives last week. This is following last Saturday’s flood disaster in Suleja Local Government Area which claimed 13 lives leaving many others still missing. […]
Metro & Crime

New Telegraph sets the pace at media awards

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Chijioke Iremeka   Journalists working with the New Telegraph Newspapers have been called upon to maintain the company’s tradition of winning big at different national and international awards.   The Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief (MD/EIC), Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, owners of New Telegraph titles, Mr. Ayodele Aminu, made this appeal while congratulating some of the company’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica