Lalong: I won’t allow helpless, innocent villagers to be murdered in cold blood

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, said he would no longer allow innocent and helpless villagers to be murdered in cold blood in the state. The governor, who expressed sadness over the killing of six persons, including a traditional ruler on Monday in Wereng Riyom Local Government of the state, said his administration would not again allow a situation where helpless and innocent people would be murdered for no reason.

Lalong in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, directed security agencies in the state to do ‘all that is necessary to apprehend the killers and also halt pockets of isolated attacks on innocent people.’

He said: “We will not allow these ugly incidences to return, where helpless and innocent people are murdered in cold blood for no reason. These killers must be fished out at whatever cost and brought to justice. I urge the people to cooperate with the security agencies by providing useful information that will facilitate the arrest of the attackers”. The governor expressed sadness over the killings, describing such attacks as worrisome and unacceptable and must be stoped immediately.

While sympathising with families of the victims and survivors, Governor Lalong asked security agencies to redouble their efforts in apprehending the attackers, having achieved some successes in similar cases recently. He called on citizens of the state to increase vigilance, particularly in intelligence gathering and information sharing through traditional rulers and other early warning systems of Operation Rainbow.

Bodybuilding: Dr. Karli advocates exercises with nutrition

A renowned physiatrist in Vali, Colorado, Dr. David Karli, has advised bodybuilders to complement their workout exercises with good nutrition. According to Dr. Karli, the diet plan that centres around bodybuilding can be limited to healthy whole foods but meal plans are very regimented.   “The more you work out to cut down the fat, […]
Oyo lawmakers pay condolence visit to Ajimobi’s widow, family

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, yesterday led his colleagues on a condolence visit to Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s family, extolling the virtues of the late two-term governor.   The lawmakers’ visit came barely 24 hours after Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, was denied access to the eighth day fidau  prayers […]
e-Cigarettes can raise risk of heart problems

Appolonia Adeyemi Scientists in the United Kingdom (U.K.) said adolescents’ use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) could raise the risk of heart problems and double the risk of starting to smoke traditional cigarettes. This result was the position paper presented at the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC). The findings sum up the effects of devices […]

