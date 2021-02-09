News

Lalong: I’ll leave legacy of peace, reconciliation in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has said that he wanted to be remembered as someone who promoted the cause of peace and reconciliation in Plateau State.

 

Lalong stated this yesterday at the inauguration of the state Inter-Religious Council, held at the Victoria Gown Hall, Government House, Jos.

 

“As a governor who wishes to be remembered as a peacemaker long after I leave office, the approach of my administration is to pursue restorative justice side by side with retributive justice in order to right the wrongs of the past.”

 

Lalong said they have taken several policy steps to mitigate the risk of a return to violent conflicts as well as tackle the growing wave of criminality in the state. “We have no reason to choose anything below peace,” he added.

 

Lalong said many people have a family of mixed faith, “like me my sisters are Muslims and I am a Christian,” he urged people to be tolerant.

 

He said the inter-religious council was a nonpartisan organisation, aimed at repairing the broken social fabric of the society through the provision of a structured platform for religious, community, youth and women leaders to play active roles in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between citizens regardless of ethnic and religious differences.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kidnapped C’River doctor regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Senior Registrar in the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, Dr Vivien Otu, has regained her freedom barely a week after being kidnapped. Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Calabar branch, Dr.Innocent Abang confirmed her release to Channels Television on Thursday night. The kidnap of […]
News

JUST IN: Gunshots heard near Magodo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports reaching New Telegraph are indicating that there has been shooting heard around CMD Road, Magodo, an upscale neighborhood in Lagos, on Wednesday morning. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
News

Gov Emmanuel Commissions Tissue Paper Production Factory

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… Assures Motor Assembly plant ready 2021, set to send 20 Engineers for foreign training in Israel 20 indigenes of Akwa Ibom State will be sponsored for training in engineering studies at Israel to man the Vehicle Assembly Plant which will be commissioned in 2021, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has declared. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica