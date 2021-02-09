Lalong: I’ll leave legacy of peace, reconciliation in Plateau

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has said that he wanted to be remembered as someone who promoted the cause of peace and reconciliation in Plateau State.

Lalong stated this yesterday at the inauguration of the state Inter-Religious Council, held at the Victoria Gown Hall, Government House, Jos.

“As a governor who wishes to be remembered as a peacemaker long after I leave office, the approach of my administration is to pursue restorative justice side by side with retributive justice in order to right the wrongs of the past.”

Lalong said they have taken several policy steps to mitigate the risk of a return to violent conflicts as well as tackle the growing wave of criminality in the state. “We have no reason to choose anything below peace,” he added.

Lalong said many people have a family of mixed faith, “like me my sisters are Muslims and I am a Christian,” he urged people to be tolerant.

He said the inter-religious council was a nonpartisan organisation, aimed at repairing the broken social fabric of the society through the provision of a structured platform for religious, community, youth and women leaders to play active roles in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between citizens regardless of ethnic and religious differences.

