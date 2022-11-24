Politics

Lalong inaugurates his Senatorial Campaign Council, says APC will win big

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and APC senatorial candidate for Plateau South Senatorial District has inaugurated his Campaign Council optimistic that the APC will win convincingly in the forthcoming elections in the zone as well as the entire state and country at large.

While performing the ceremony at his campaign office in Shendam, the Zonal Party Headquarters, Lalong said the APC has performed excellently in the zone since 2015 which will be consolidated in 2023.

He thanked the people of the Southern Zone for giving him an opportunity to serve them over the years.

“I do not take this opportunity lightly because it shows the trust and confidence you have in me. This has again reaffirmed the kind of support you have given me within the last seven years as Governor of Plateau State. Such support has not only given me courage and confidence to serve the people of the state, but also attracted the attention of northern governors who made me their Chairman. Even the APC at the national level and indeed our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have seen your goodwill and decided to appoint me the DG of the Presidential Campaign Council,” he said.

Lalong said without them honouring him at home, no one outside will recognise him and even give him any assignment.

 

Our Reporters

