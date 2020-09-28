Metro & Crime

Lalong inaugurates Jos-Abuja flight service

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong on Monday flaged off the inaugural flight from Abuja to Jos operated by Max Air.
Lalong along with his wife Regina, Senator Hezekiah Dimka, Minister of Women’s Affairs Paullen Tallen, Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission Rev. Yakubu Pam and other members of the National Assembly from Plateau State joined the inaugural flight which departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5:30pm.
The flight landed at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos around 6:00pm to a rousing welcome by a large crowd of people.
At the airport was Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Maje, Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly Nuhu Abok Ayuba among other top government officials.
Governor Lalong, while speaking shortly after his arrival, said the flight connecting Plateau State with the nation’s capital Abuja will open up business opportunities in the state and boost tourism and other activities.
He said the state has continued to witness influx of people since the return of peace with many yearning for air transportation to cut the travel time by road. He said with the new development, many citizens of the state and visitors can now easily shuttle between Abuja and Jos in 25 minutes.
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Maje and Minister of Women’s Affairs Paullen Tallen commended the efforts of the governor in ensuring that this historic achievement is recorded.
The flight operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kidney failure: ‘Don’t let our son die’ –Family of physics’ graduate cries out

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The family of Ameh Samson, a young graduate of physics has cried out to the Benue State government, philanthropists and humanitarian workers to come to the aid of their son who is currently down with renal failure to die. Samson, a native of Orokam in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state, is the only […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen raid MKO’s house in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

We were subjected to emotional torture -Family Police quiz seven domestic workers Twenty-two years after his death, armed men have invaded the house of one of Africa’s greatest philanthropists, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola fondly called MKO. The gunmen, who invaded the Ikeja, Lagos residence of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election […]
Metro & Crime

Police probe alleged murder of mother, 2 kids in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, SP Haruna Mohammed, said the command had begun investigation into the alleged murder of an 85-year-old grandmother and her two grand-children at a village in Nnewi. Mohammed stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Friday, adding that the incident happened at Okpuneze-Uruagu Village […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: