Lalong inaugurates Jos-Abuja flight service

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong on Monday flaged off the inaugural flight from Abuja to Jos operated by Max Air.

Lalong along with his wife Regina, Senator Hezekiah Dimka, Minister of Women’s Affairs Paullen Tallen, Executive Secretary Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission Rev. Yakubu Pam and other members of the National Assembly from Plateau State joined the inaugural flight which departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 5:30pm.

The flight landed at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Jos around 6:00pm to a rousing welcome by a large crowd of people.

At the airport was Deputy Governor of the state, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Maje, Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly Nuhu Abok Ayuba among other top government officials.

Governor Lalong, while speaking shortly after his arrival, said the flight connecting Plateau State with the nation’s capital Abuja will open up business opportunities in the state and boost tourism and other activities.

He said the state has continued to witness influx of people since the return of peace with many yearning for air transportation to cut the travel time by road. He said with the new development, many citizens of the state and visitors can now easily shuttle between Abuja and Jos in 25 minutes.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Maje and Minister of Women’s Affairs Paullen Tallen commended the efforts of the governor in ensuring that this historic achievement is recorded.

The flight operates Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Like this: Like Loading...