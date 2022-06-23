Lalong inaugurates new NASCO production plant

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has inaugurated a new production plant for NASCO Foods Company in Jos with great appreciation to the company for its consistent contribution to the economic development and creating employment opportunities in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

Lalong said NASCO is one of the few companies whose chronicles can be written alongside the history of Plateau State and Nigeria especially because it bears all the hallmarks of endurance, durability, immense potential, and a unique talent for survival.

He commended the Executive Chairman, Management and Staff of NASCO for sustaining the virtues of its founding father, the Late Dr. Ahmed Idris Nasreddin, who laid a solid foundation 57 years ago, nurturing the company to growth and prosperity before his demise.

He noted that since it began its operations 57 years ago, millions of Nigerians from the post-independence generation to young Nigerians today have all been able to share almost identical experiences from having used the different product categories which NASCO has come to be known for.

Lalong said: “Before government started to promote self-sufficiency in food production – a policy which encouraged Nigerians to produce what they eat, NASCO’s adoption of the policy of back-ward integration in sourcing maize as its chief input for the production of cornflakes had empowered thousands of farmers on the Plateau and across many locations in central Nigeria. This had directly impacted on the volume and quality of the maize that its suppliers were cultivating. Cumulatively, this process now integrates into the Buhari administration’s drive to develop the agriculture commodity supply chain, for which maize has been recognised as one of the most important commodities. The overall goal of this initiative, of course, is the creation of jobs and wealth for Nigerians.”

The governor noted that this foremost company has not only deepened its presence in Jos, but has endured all the challenges that emerged at various times which led to the exodus of many investors from the state.

