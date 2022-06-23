Business

Lalong inaugurates new NASCO production plant

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has inaugurated a new production plant for NASCO Foods Company in Jos with great appreciation to the company for its consistent contribution to the economic development and creating employment opportunities in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

Lalong said NASCO is one of the few companies whose chronicles can be written alongside the history of Plateau State and Nigeria especially because it bears all the hallmarks of endurance, durability, immense potential, and a unique talent for survival.

He commended the Executive Chairman, Management and Staff of NASCO for sustaining the virtues of its founding father, the Late Dr. Ahmed Idris Nasreddin, who laid a solid foundation 57 years ago, nurturing the company to growth and prosperity before his demise.

He noted that since it began its operations 57 years ago, millions of Nigerians from the post-independence generation to young Nigerians today have all been able to share almost identical experiences from having used the different product categories which NASCO has come to be known for.

Lalong said: “Before government started to promote self-sufficiency in food production – a policy which encouraged Nigerians to produce what they eat, NASCO’s adoption of the policy of back-ward integration in sourcing maize as its chief input for the production of cornflakes had empowered thousands of farmers on the Plateau and across many locations in central Nigeria. This had directly impacted on the volume and quality of the maize that its suppliers were cultivating. Cumulatively, this process now integrates into the Buhari administration’s drive to develop the agriculture commodity supply chain, for which maize has been recognised as one of the most important commodities. The overall goal of this initiative, of course, is the creation of jobs and wealth for Nigerians.”

The governor noted that this foremost company has not only deepened its presence in Jos, but has endured all the challenges that emerged at various times which led to the exodus of many investors from the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AIICO faults report on non-remittance of pension assets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

AIICO Insurance Plc has disputed the allegation by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) that it has not remitted pension fund to the directorate.   AIICO Insurance Plc, in a statement, said that all pension assets due for remittance had been duly transferred to PTAD since the year 2017, in full compliance with the directive.   […]
Business

CHI Plc reports N772m profit for FY’20

Posted on Author Reporter

  Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has reported a profit before tax of N772million. This represents a growth of 8.6 per cent from the N711 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2019. Details contained in the recently released financial result for the period ended December 31, 2020, and approved by both the capital market and […]
Business

Interstate movement: FRSC vows to enforce 50% loading

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ollowing the Presidential order on the ease of Inter-State movement during the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Commander Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide has called on all motoring public to obey all the laid down guidelines by the government in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica