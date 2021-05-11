Education

Lalong inaugurates varsity’s council, harps on development

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

A new Governing Council has been constituted for Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos by the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Simon Lalong.

 

Members of the Governing Council were said to have been inaugurated along with Chairmen and members of boards of parastatals, commissions, as well as the governing councils of other tertiary institutions of the state at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

 

They are Prof. Obiora Ike, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, who joined the event via zoom; Prof. David Yakubu Pam; Samuel Agwane Parah; Prof. Bibiana Bawa; Dan Dul; Mrs. Valentina Dariye; Diket Plang and Mr. Chris Maiyaki as members of Council.

 

The governor, while inaugurating the council, urged them to bring to bear their wealth of experience in serving the state on the Governing Council, adding that the state expects high expectations from them.

 

He reminded them that their appointment was not an opportunity for self-aggrandisement or self-enrichment, neither is it an opportunity to flex muscles and engage in abuse of power or superiority bout with the management teams of the institutions and agencies.

The governor said: “You should be reminded that you are not the Chief Executive Officers of the organisations as your functions are clearly spelt out in the laws establishing those agencies.

 

Specifically, your role is to ensure that you critically think through issues and give policy direction to the agencies as you oversee their activities to ensure that it is in  tandem to the rules and regulations establishing them.

 

You are neither to usurp their dayto- day functions nor engage in rivalry and competition with the management.

 

 

Lalong urged the management of the university to work in collaboration with the newly inaugurated governing council to ensure that they fulfill their mandate

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

At last, relief for LAUTECH

Posted on Author SOLA ADEYEMO examines the development

  RESOLU TION   For almost two decades of crisis over ownership tussle, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) can now heave a sigh of relief following the resolution of the face-off and ceding its ownership to Oyo State. SOLA ADEYEMO examines the development       Monarch: NUC’s intervention timely Alumni: No victor, no […]
Education

Mohammed Ibrahim emerges SSANU National President

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…pledges to reposition union Mohammed Ibrahim has emerged the new National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), at the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference. Other key officials elected were; Dr. Leku Ador as National Deputy President, Alhaji Audu Isa, as Vice President, North East, Abdussobor Salaam as Vice President, West, Ken […]
Education

UTME: NIN imposed to checkmate exam malpractices, insecurity – Oloyede

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Registrar, Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has said the use of the National Identity Number (NIN) as a mandatory prerequisite for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration, was primarily to checkmate examination malpractices and aid national security. Oloyede, who made this known on Friday in Abuja […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica