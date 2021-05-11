Lalong inaugurates varsity’s council, harps on development

A new Governing Council has been constituted for Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos by the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Simon Lalong.

Members of the Governing Council were said to have been inaugurated along with Chairmen and members of boards of parastatals, commissions, as well as the governing councils of other tertiary institutions of the state at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

They are Prof. Obiora Ike, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, who joined the event via zoom; Prof. David Yakubu Pam; Samuel Agwane Parah; Prof. Bibiana Bawa; Dan Dul; Mrs. Valentina Dariye; Diket Plang and Mr. Chris Maiyaki as members of Council.

The governor, while inaugurating the council, urged them to bring to bear their wealth of experience in serving the state on the Governing Council, adding that the state expects high expectations from them.

He reminded them that their appointment was not an opportunity for self-aggrandisement or self-enrichment, neither is it an opportunity to flex muscles and engage in abuse of power or superiority bout with the management teams of the institutions and agencies.

The governor said: “You should be reminded that you are not the Chief Executive Officers of the organisations as your functions are clearly spelt out in the laws establishing those agencies.

Specifically, your role is to ensure that you critically think through issues and give policy direction to the agencies as you oversee their activities to ensure that it is in tandem to the rules and regulations establishing them.

You are neither to usurp their dayto- day functions nor engage in rivalry and competition with the management.

Lalong urged the management of the university to work in collaboration with the newly inaugurated governing council to ensure that they fulfill their mandate

