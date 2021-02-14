Lalong initiated street lights to fight insecurity in Jos – Commissioner

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said the installation of security lights in Jos Bukuru Metropolis was to mitigate the emerging security challenges in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang disclosed this on Saturday during the inspection of projects in Plateau North Senatorial District of the state.

He said government will prioritize the completion of the NUJ Secretariat to provide comfort zone for journalists in the state to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

“This administration conceptualized the initiative of installing street lights in Jos Bukuru Metropolis to strengthen security in the state. The lights will expose evil people at night,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Ndam Lar had said the newly constructed 200-bed General Hospital in Jos East and the Trauma Hospital in Riyom were to make health services accessible to rural communities in the state.

He noted that the conceptualization of the 22 Lalong Legacy Projects across the 17 local government areas was to make life easier for the people.

Like this: Like Loading...