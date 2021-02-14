Metro & Crime

Lalong initiated street lights to fight insecurity in Jos – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said the installation of security lights in Jos Bukuru Metropolis was to mitigate the emerging security challenges in the state.
Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang disclosed this on Saturday during the inspection of projects in Plateau North Senatorial District of the state.
He said government will prioritize the completion of the NUJ Secretariat to provide comfort zone for journalists in the state to carry out their constitutional responsibilities.
“This administration conceptualized the initiative of installing street lights in Jos Bukuru Metropolis to strengthen security in the state. The lights will expose evil people at night,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Ndam Lar had said the newly constructed 200-bed General Hospital in Jos East and the Trauma Hospital in Riyom were to make health services accessible to rural communities in the state.
He noted that the conceptualization of the 22 Lalong Legacy Projects across the 17 local government areas was to make life easier for the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court refuses post conviction bail of popular televangelist, Genesis

Posted on Author John Chikezie

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos has refused the post conviction bail application filed by a popular televangelist and the head Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Israel Oladele Ogundipe (a.k.a Genesis), who is currently serving a two-year prison sentence at Kirikiri Correctional facility for fraud. Justice Olabisi Akinlade, in a ruling Tuesday, dismissed the application which […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N32.9bn fraud: EFCC to close case against Mompha July 10

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till July 10 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to present its remaining witnesses and close its case against social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha. Mompha is accused of cyber fraud and laundering about N33billion. On March 4, he and his […]
Metro & Crime

Man asks soldier to shoot police over impounded vehicle

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 32-year-old man, Adam Oluremi, has been arrested for allegedly driving a car with a cover number plate on Victoria Island, Lagos.   It was learnt that immediately his car was impounded, the driver went to mobilise a military man who threatened to shoot the policemen who seized his vehicle.     The policemen were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica