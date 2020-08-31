Lalong inspects work on collapsed bridge, appreciates FG’s intervention

Musa Pam, Jos Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, has expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its intervention in the repairs of collapsed bridges and other infrastructure on federal roads in the state.

Lalong stated this at the weekend while speaking during an inspection of on-going work at the Sabon Gida Bridge in Quaan Pan Local Government Area of the state, one of the federal roads affected in the state.

The governor said he was delighted with the quick intervention of the Federal Government following his appeal to Mr. President and a personal visit to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in Abuja, where he sought for immediate intervention. He said: “I am very happy with the level of work on-going on this bridge in Sabon Gida, which links Plateau and Nasarawa states from this axis.

This unfortunate damage has caused untold hardship to our people where in some cases, bridges have collapsed and some portions washed away. When I took the cry to the Federal Government, they assured me that something will be done and I am here to witness it.”

Plateau State Commissioner for Works, Mr. Pam Botmang, said the state Ministry of Works had been working with the Federal Controller of Works in the state to ensure that the work was carried out seamlessly.

He said the state had also provided palliative measures to ease movement while the Federal Government carried out major works.

The Federal Controller of Works Plateau State, Engr. Usman Magin, explained that some of the problems were associated with old infrastructure, increased rain and desilting, which changed the water course leading to the damages. He said some of the old bridges would be replaced while others would be fixed.

