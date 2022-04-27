Lalong, Ita Enang pick nomination forms

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and former Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta, Ita Enang yesterday obtained their senatorial and governorship nomination forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja. While Lalong is contesting the APC ticket for the Plateau South, Enang is contesting the Akwa Ibom State governorship ticket. Meanwhile, the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, promised a transparent exercise.

Plateau Legacy Group led by Yusuf Gagdi collected the nomination form on behalf of Lalong. Accompanied by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka and the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, Argungu assured aspirants of adequate forms, dispelling fears of hoarding. Enang addressing the media after the collection said: “I feel highly elated picking the gubernatorial form to contest the governorship election on the platform of the APC Akwa Ibom State.”

