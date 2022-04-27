News

Lalong, Ita Enang pick nomination forms

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong and former Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta, Ita Enang yesterday obtained their senatorial and governorship nomination forms at the All Progressives Congress (APC) headquarters in Abuja. While Lalong is contesting the APC ticket for the Plateau South, Enang is contesting the Akwa Ibom State governorship ticket. Meanwhile, the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, promised a transparent exercise.

Plateau Legacy Group led by Yusuf Gagdi collected the nomination form on behalf of Lalong. Accompanied by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka and the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Nze Chidi Duru, Argungu assured aspirants of adequate forms, dispelling fears of hoarding. Enang addressing the media after the collection said: “I feel highly elated picking the gubernatorial form to contest the governorship election on the platform of the APC Akwa Ibom State.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Online regulation: Activist writes Buhari, urges innovative approach

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An international Data Scientist and Artificial Intelligence specialist, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt plans by his administration to regulate social media, but rather use the platform to enhance governance and anti-graft policies. In an open letter sent to President Buhari, the founder of NAIJATENT: the first Nigerian indigenous social network, […]
News

Ortom: FG supplies three trucks of expired palliative rice to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday raised the alarm that the state government has taken delivery of three trucks of expired rice from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for onward distribution to the people of the state as their share of palliatives from the Federal Government. Governor Ortom disclosed this while addressing […]
News

Ubani threatens to sue FG over alleged fraudulent reappointment of Prof Musa-Olomu as MD, FMC, Abeokuta

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Former 2nd Vice-President of Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Monday Ubani, has threatened to the drag the federal government before the court for allegedly renewing the appointment of the Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof Adewale Musa-Olomu despite an indictment against him. Addressing a press conference in Lagos, Ubani stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica