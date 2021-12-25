Lalong: Let’s use cultural festivals to promote peace, unity in Plateau

Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong has tasked his people on using cultural festivals as veritable tools for promoting peace and unity in the state given its rich and diverse cultural tourism heritage. Lalong made this know during the recent celebration of the 2021 edition of Amok Ibaas, a maiden cultural festival of the people of Ibaas Foron Chiefdom of Plateau held at Zaron, Barkin Ladi Local government Area. The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Gyang Dung Musa, expressed delight at the display of the rich culture of Ibaas people. Lalong described the people of Ibaas Chiefdom of Foron as a great people blessed with a rich and very diverse culture. He said the creation of the Ibaas Chiefdom by his administration is purely for development, unity and to bring out the unique culture of Ibaas people.

He commended the Gwom Ibaas of Foron Chiefdom, His Royal Highness, Dr. Luka Pagyang Pam, for organising the cultural festival, which he said is a tool for uniting the people. Chairman of Barkin Ladi, Jock Alamba, congratulated the people for instituting the cultural festival, saying it is the fastest way of uniting the people.

He added that the people have remained instrumental to the promotion of peaceful coexistence in the local government area, saying without unity no nation grows. While the Gwom Ibaas said the cultural festival is unique and historic in many.

He noted that the festival which was usually conducted once in two years by his ancestors was then hosted by the paramount head of Ibaas people basically to offer prayers to God, heralding the setting in of the rainy season as well as to usher in farming and planting activities across Ibaas land and sometimes shortly after the rains to seek for God’s blessings for bumper harvesting seasons.

