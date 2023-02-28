Lalong loses to ex-military chief

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong lost his bid to move to the Senate after the expiration of his tenure in May after being defeated by AVM Napoleon Bali (rtd) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Plateau South Senatorial election.

Bali polled 148, 844 to bury the ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Director- General, who got 91, 674 votes. The PDP won in five out of the six local governments in the senatorial zone, including Lalong’s Shendam LGA.

The Senator-elect beat Lalong with a wide margin in Quaan-Pan, Shendam, Mikang, Langtang North, and Langtang South, losing to the governor only in Wase, where the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Idris Maje holds sway.

