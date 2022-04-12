News Top Stories

Lalong mourns as terrorists kill over 100, abduct many, raze houses in Plateau communities

…orders security forces to go after assailants

 

Following the killing of over 100 persons and abduction of many and razing of several homes in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Sunday, the state governor, Simon Bako Lalong yesterday ordered security forces to immediately go after the terrorists.

 

Lalong in a press statement signed and issued by his Director of Press Dr. Makut Simon Macham while reacting to the terrorist’s attacks vowed to make it difficult for terrorists and other criminals to set their bases in any part of the state and use same to launch attacks on innocent citizens.

 

The terrorist had invaded several communities in Kanam and Wase Local Government Areas where over 100 people were killed, many injured with houses and properties destroyed.

 

The governor condemned the action of the terrorists, describing it as an irresponsible act and vowed that those behind it will be made to pay a heavy price. Lalong who expressed deep regrets over the dastardly act said he has directed security forces to dominate the area after their initial response which put a stop  to the carnage.

 

He also charged them to go after the fleeing terrorists and ensure that they pay for their crimes. According to the Governor, Plateau State will never be used as a safe haven for terrorists to set up camps and use same to wreak havoc on communities and innocent citizens in the state and elsewhere.

 

Governor Lalong said the State Security Council has adopted far reaching measures to strengthen all security measures and enhance the capacity of the security agencies to respond to all situations that cause a breach of the peace in any part of the state. Lalong who sympathised with the communities affected, promised them justice as those behind the attacks will not be allowed to go without punishment.

 

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency and the Peace Building Agency to immediately visit the areas, assess the situation and provide relief as well as trauma management.

 

He said the state has already approached the Federal Government for collaboration to deal with the terrorists hibernating in the general area once and for all to enable people go about their legitimate businesses without molestation and harassment.

Sources from affected communities in Kanam reveal that over 100 persons were killed as they  invaded Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji and Dadin Kowa villages of Garga, Kanam Local Government Area of the state.

 

A member of the affected communities, Mr Fanya Ali who spoke to our correspondent said over 100 of the villagers lost their lives while several others were injured. He said many victims were admitted in Dengi General Hospital and Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH, he further added.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel, who spoke to our correspondent, said they cannot give the exact number of casualties for now. He said, “Our men since yesterday have been deployed to the affected communities. I would give you the full details of the number of casualties soon,” he added.

 

