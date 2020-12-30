Lalong mourns Yoruba Plateau community leader, Chief Ogunsuyi

Metro & Crime

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with the Yoruba community and people of Plateau State over the demise of former President-General of the Yoruba Community in Plateau State, Chief Toye Ogunsuyi who died at the age of 88 on Monday.
Governor Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued in Jos on Wednesday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the octogenarian’s death was a great loss to the people of Plateau State, particularly the Yoruba community which he served and led for many years.
Lalong said Chief Toye Ogunsuyi is one of the leaders that consistently fought for peace, justice and harmony in the state by galvanising people of different tribes, faiths and political persuations to respect one another and live in peace.

