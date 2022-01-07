Lalong moves to seal filling stations hoarding fuel

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong yesterday threatened to seal off any filling station found to be hoarding the petroleum products. Filling stations in Jos have refused to sell fuel since Saturday, causing a serious hardship. Lalong in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi A. Atu, condemned moves by marketers to create artificial fuel scarcity. The statement further states that the Management Committee on Road Traffic Administration and Vehicle Inspectors had been mandated to go round all filling stations to ensure that this act is forestalled. It added: “The task force is equally directed to seal off any filling station found to be hoarding the products and auction same.”
