Lalong: Nigerians have demonstrated resilience, patriotism, determination @60

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon  Lalong has said although the nation has passed through many challenges over the years, its citizens have equally demonstrated resilience, patriotism, faith and determination to ensure that the country remains together and makes progress.
Lalong stated this in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr.Makut Simon Macham, while congratulating the people of Plateau State and all Nigerians as the nation marks 60 years of independence as a sovereign nation.
“Although the nation has passed through many challenges over the years, its citizens have equally demonstrated resilience, patriotism, faith and determination to ensure that the country remains together and makes progress.”
He said the unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria remains an objective that requires the contribution of all Nigerians as aptly captured by the theme of the celebrations “Together we shall be”.
“Ours is a great nation endowed by God in all aspects and we must continue to work together in eliminating all the factors that have held us back from attaining our potentials and the dream of our forefathers. The achievements we have recorded in various fields such as education, health, sports, science, agriculture, infrastructure and technology among others are a clear indication that we can hold our own in the comity of nations. What is needed is for us to be united and remove corruption, intolerance and other negative tendencies that disrupt our growth,” he said.
Lalong said Plateau State and its citizens, past and present have contributed enormously and shall continue to contribute to the development of Nigeria in various sectors.
He assured that his ‘Rescue Administration’ is determined to deliver good governance and ensure that Plateau State remains a choice destination as the home of peace and tourism in Nigeria’s journey to nationhood.

