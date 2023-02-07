Lalong offers PLASU first class graduates automatic employment

It was a dream come true for First Class graduates of Plateau State University, Bokkos as they have been offered automatic employment by the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Governor Simon Lalong for their outstanding performance at the 6th and 7th combined convocation of the institution.

Besides the automatic employment offered to the outstanding graduating students who obtained First Class in various courses by the state governor, they were also given certificates and cash gifts. A total of 1,356 students received their scrolls for the award of Degrees, Diploma and Postgraduate Degrees in various academic disciplines and having fulfilled all the conditions for the award and found to be worthy in character and learning.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yohanna Daniel Izam, said no fewer than 16 students graduated with First Class in two academic sessions. Giving the breakdown of the graduating students, he said of the total 1,356 students, 658 students graduated in the 2018/2019 academic session, and 698 in the 2019/2020 academic session.

“To the glory of God, those graduating today have been found worthy both in character and in learning, and will contribute their quota to nation building. Of this number, in 2018/2019 academic session six students obtained First Class; 159 graduated with Second Class Upper; 366 graduating students with Second Class Lower; 125 students with Third Class, and two students graduated with Pass degrees; while for the 2019/2020 academic session, no fewer than 10 students graduated with First Class; 194 students graduated with Second Class Upper; 245 students with Second Class Lower; 129 students with Third Class and four in Pass Degree,” the Vice- Chancellor stated.

On the growth of the university, he said that the administration of Governor Lalong had already proved skeptics wrong by revamping and putting the institution on strong footing, thereby positioning it as one of the best in the country, particularly among its contemporaries. According to him, it was because of the passion and zeal of Governor Lalong that the university received the support for the accreditation of all its academic programmes, as well as the introduction of new courses.

